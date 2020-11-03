Republican Roger Marshall was projected to have won Kansas’s open Senate seat Tuesday, holding onto a deep-red state Democrats had thought they had an outside chance of winning.

Mr. Marshall, a congressman, will succeed Sen. Pat Roberts, who is retiring after 23 years.

The Associated Press called the race about 11 p.m. EST, hours after the polls closed, indicating how tight the race was in what’s usually a reliably red state.

Mr. Marshall defeated Democratic nominee Barbara Bollier, a state senator who’d run a relatively conservative race, including opposing those in her party who have called for packing the Supreme Court with more justices.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.