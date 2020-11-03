Former Trump adviser Roger Stone said the president’s perceived enemies should be put on trial for treason, convicted and executed if he wins Tuesday’s election against Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden.

Stone, Mr. Trump’s former adviser, said in an interview uploaded on the eve of Election Day that a handful of former U.S. government officials should be put to death if the president secures a second term.

“We have a broken system here, and if the president is not reelected the system will never be fixed,” Stone, 67, told the host of the “Bubba the Love Sponge” show.

“And if the president is reelected, John Brennan, James Comey, James Clapper, Andrew McCabe, Rod Rosenstein — these people must be tried and convicted of treason, for which as you know, Bubba, the penalty is capital punishment,” Stone said during the interview. “They must be hung by the neck until dead. That’s what the law says.”

Stone, a longtime Republican operative, was convicted of multiple felonies stemming from the last White House race but had his sentence commuted by Mr. Trump and avoided serving time in prison.

He alleged the former officials, who had top roles in intelligence and law enforcement agencies that probed Mr. Trump’s campaign, tried to “stage a coup to try to take down the president.”

Stone also insisted he will face new criminal charges if Mr. Trump loses Tuesday. Calling himself “public enemy number one,” Stone said there’s “no question” a Biden administration will try to put him in prison.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.