Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis predicted a good Election Day for President Trump in his home state of Florida.

Mr. DeSantis told Fox News on Tuesday morning that heading into Election Day, Democrats had a roughly 1% to 2% advantage from mail-in and early voting, but he anticipates that will be outweighed by GOP turnout on Nov. 3.

“He’s much better positioned this year than he was in 2016,” Mr. DeSantis told “Fox & Friends.”

He noted Palm Beach County, located in southeast Florida, which is traditionally a blue territory, has seen a turnout for Republicans larger than Democrats.

“People in Florida have an opportunity. Stay in that line. Vote — your voice will matter, and I think it will be a good Election Day for the president,” Mr. DeSantis said.

Florida, a state worth 29 electoral votes, shows Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden with a .9% advantage, according to the Real Clear Politics average.

In 2016, Mr. Trump had a .2% Real Clear Politics average advantage over Hillary Clinton.

