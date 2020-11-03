President Trump visited his campaign headquarters to thank staffers on Election Day and predicted a victory that will “bring unity” to the divided nation.

“We’re going to have tremendous success,” Mr. Trump said in Arlington, Virginia. “I think success brings us together. Success is going to bring unity. Everybody should come together.”

The president said he’s heard promising early reports of GOP turnout in Arizona, Texas and Florida.

“The lines have been amazing — lines of people extended for miles. I think we’re going to have a great night, and much more importantly, we’re going to have a great four years,” he said. “I want to thank everybody.”

He joked with his campaign staff, “Get back to work!”

Asked by a reporter if he has thought about a concession speech, the president replied, “I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech. Losing is never easy, not for me it’s not.”

The president has invited several hundred guests to a victory party in the East Room of the White House on Election Night.

A slightly hoarse Mr. Trump said he feels “great” after a marathon of 14 campaign rallies in the past three days. He returned to the White House from the last rally in Michigan at about 3 a.m. Tuesday.

“I feel very good, after doing that many rallies, the voice gets a little choppy,” he said.

