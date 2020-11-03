President Trump may be trailing in some national polls, but he was way ahead in a survey that has correctly predicted the last three presidential races: the Lochel’s Bakery cookie poll.

The family confectionery in Hatboro, Pennsylvania, had sold as of Sunday night 27,903 “Trump 2020” red-and-white cookies versus 5,114 blue-and-white cookies decorated with the name of former Vice President Joseph R. Biden.

Owner Kathleen Lochel said she and her husband would not release any further updates until Tuesday night, when they plan to announce the final tally on Facebook Live after voting.

“I can tell you that both candidates have climbed significantly since Sunday night—significantly,” Ms. Lochel said Tuesday on Facebook. “Even more so than my husband or I ever would have called.”

The bakery received a burst of publicity when Eric Trump, the president’s son, visited unannounced on Oct. 16 to buy his favorite candidate’s cookies, resulting in a surge in sales as well as some snide comments on social media after Lochel’s posted a photo of Eric at the shop on Instagram.

@EricTrump Here’s the latest cookie tally! @ainsleyearhardt @DanaPerino So far, no Biden ppl have visited altho they are open to it. Next time you’re in Hatboro, stop back in at #LochelsBakery pic.twitter.com/2gXLhPJmW6 — Mrs. Calabash (@watrmelloncrawl) November 2, 2020

At Lochel’s, a family-owned bakery in Hatboro, PA, Trump-themed cookies are outselling Biden-themed cookies by almost 6 to 1.https://t.co/XLbVNabw5N — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) November 2, 2020

Ms. Lochel insisted that the bakery has remained “very neutral” politically and urged people to “respect one another.”

“Everyone here was welcomed for their candidate’s cookie,” she said. “We didn’t see, we didn’t care. There was people here who was like, I’m getting Trump cookies, or, I’m getting Biden cookies. We don’t care what you’re getting because ultimately you supported a small business.”

The cookie poll has been credited with correctly predicting the winner of the presidential race in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

