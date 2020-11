TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Tucson police say at least one police officer was involved in a shooting Tuesday.

A brief statement released by a police spokesman said no officers were injured but did not provide any information about anybody else, their condition or circumstances of the incident.

The incident occurred near Flowing Wells High School.

No additional information was released.

