Twitter censored the Trump campaign Tuesday night, slapping a warning label on a tweet claiming victory in South Carolina.

The Team Trump account posted that “President @realDonaldTrump wins #SouthCarolina!” shortly after 8 p.m., an hour after polls closed.

Mr. Trump did win the state — unsurprisingly since no Democratic presidential candidate has won South Carolina in nearly a half-century. The 2020 Biden-Harris ticket made little effort to win the state and no handicapper saw a Democratic victory there.

Still, the Silicon Valley giant decided that the victory claim was was premature because it hadn’t been called by enough legacy news organizations.

The tweet had a warning attached: “Official sources may not have called the race when this was tweeted.” That warning remained as midnight neared.

If a Twitter user tried to share the Trump campaign’s tweet at that hour, he had to click through that warning that the claim was not “official.”

No state was certified by state officials Tuesday night.

