PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) - One person was fatally shot and another person was struck by a stray bullet in a shooting early Monday morning at a Providence apartment complex.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire at the Roger Williams Green complex at about 3 a.m. found a man in his 20s or 30s dead in the courtyard, Detective Capt. Tim O’Hara said.

A woman in her 50s was struck in the arm by a stray bullet that came through her window while she was sleeping, O’Hara said.

She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital.

No names were released and no arrests were announced.

