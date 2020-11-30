MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Two people have died and two other victims have been hospitalized for wounds they suffered during a shooting in Tennessee.

Responding officers found the four victims at the scene of the shooting in Memphis around 9:30 p.m. Sunday, the Memphis Police Department said Monday in a Twitter post.

Two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were transported to a hospital in non-critical condition. Authorities have not released the identity of the deceased victims.

No arrests have been made. Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.