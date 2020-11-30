Arizona certified presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden as the winner in that state Monday, even as President Trump’s lawyers urged Republican state legislators to override Mr. Biden’s victory and choose presidential electors for Mr. Trump.

Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, certified that Mr. Biden won the state. She also certified that Democrat Mark Kelly defeated Republican Sen. Martha McSally. Mr. Kelly will be sworn in Wednesday.

The certification process was overseen by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, Republican state Attorney General Mark Brnovich and state Supreme Court Chief Justice Robert Brutinel, also a Republican.

The certification triggers the appointment of electors who will cast Arizona’s 11 Electoral College votes for Mr. Biden when they meet on Dec. 14, unless a court intervenes.

The action came as Trump lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani told GOP legislators at a hearing in Phoenix on Monday that the state legislature must overturn the election results due to alleged fraud in mail-in ballots.

“This is probably the wrong tactic but we’re down near the end,” Mr. Giuliani told the GOP legislators in a hotel ballroom. “I’m going to ask you to implore other members of the legislature to stand up to this. Do not be bullied. Do not be frightened.”

He said the legislature, which is controlled by Republicans, has the power to choose presidential electors regardless of popular vote totals.

“You can take it back,” he said. “Every dishonest vote disenfranchises the decent people who cast an honest vote. Have the courage to do that.”

Vote totals show he won Arizona by about 10,500 votes.

Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis also urged the legislators to choose the presidential electors for Mr. Trump. She said it’s not a case of overturning the popular vote, but of making sure “the corruption does not stand.”

“We are going to ask you as legislators to reclaim that authority,” she said.

Republican state Rep. Mark Finchem of Oro Valley said he called the hearing as an “objective forum” to assess any evidence of election irregularities.

“We are caught between the desire to trust the process and the suspicion that it has failed the people of Arizona,” Mr. Finchem said.

