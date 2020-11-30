Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced Monday his office is probing allegations of voter fraud in the Peach State, even as he continues to defend the results of the Nov. 3 election.

There are about 250 cases being examined, according to The Associated Press, but a spokesperson for Mr. Raffensperger said it’s unlikely the investigations would change the results of the presidential election.

Some of Mr. Raffensperger‘s agents are probing four groups that are registering people to vote by mail.

One of them, America Votes, sent absentee ballot applications to people who have not resided in the state for more than 25 years.

“America Votes has mailed registered voters in Georgia applications to safely and securely vote by mail in the January runoffs. These mailings were sent to the list of registered voters maintained by the Secretary of State,” said Sahil Mehrotra, a spokesperson for America Votes.

Vote Forward, Operation New Voter Registration Georgia, and the New Georgia Project are also being scrutinized, the Associated Press reported.

Georgia officials conducted a hand recount of the election results earlier this month, but the results did not change and Mr. Biden was presumed the winner.

President Trump’s campaign has requested another recount, which is expected to wrap up Dec. 2.

But the recounts do not include signature matching for absentee ballots, an issue the Trump campaign has requested five times to Mr. Raffensperger.

The state-certified Mr. Biden was the winner of its 16 electoral college votes on Nov. 20 by about 12,670 votes.

• This article is based in part on wire service reports.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.