President Trump called in during a hearing Monday before Republican lawmakers in Arizona, thanking witnesses for coming forward and testifying about their observations and concerns about election irregularities and alleged fraud.

Mr. Trump and his lawyers have charged that massive mail-in balloting in the November election caused widespread voter fraud, pointing to ballots being tabulated allegedly without proper signature verification. The president said it is the “greatest scam” against the country.

“The world is watching,” Mr. Trump said. “I just wanted to say thank you.”

The president, though, took a quick jab at Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who certified the state’s results on Monday as the hearing was underway. Mr. Ducey is a Republican.

“What is that all about with Ducey? He couldn’t go fast enough,” the president said.

