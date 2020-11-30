DULUTH, Minn. (AP) - A Duluth police officer was charged Monday with two felonies in connection with a September shooting that left a man with a bullet lodged in his shoulder.

Prosecutors in St. Louis County charged Officer Tyler Leibfried with one count of intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety and one count of reckless discharge of a firearm within a municipality. Each count carries a maximum sentence of two years in prison if convicted.

Prosecutors say Leibfried was responding to a possible domestic incident on Sept. 12 when he mistakenly thought he heard two gunshots. He fired a total of six rounds into a closed door leading into an apartment, striking Jared Fyle, who was on the other side of the door and unarmed.

St. Louis County Attorney Mark Rubin said he believes that Leibfried’s conduct was not an objectively reasonable use of deadly force and his actions were not justified.

In light of the criminal charges, the Duluth Police Department said Monday that it would start an administrative investigation. Leibfried will remain on paid leave pending the outcome of that investigation. Authorities expect to release details in the next seven to 10 days.

Leibfried is scheduled to make his first appearance on Dec. 16. Leibfried‘s phone number is not listed and court records do not list an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.