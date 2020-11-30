Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden announced Monday that former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen is his pick to be the next treasury secretary as he formally unveiled his candidates for a number of other top economic posts.

If confirmed, Ms. Yellen would be the first woman to head the Treasury Department.

In what appears to be her first tweet, Ms. Yellen talked about restoring the American Dream and of “a society where each person can rise to their potential and dream even bigger for their children.”

“As Treasury Secretary, I will work every day towards rebuilding that dream for all,” she said.

Mr. Biden also announced Cecilia Rouse, dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, as his nominee to chair the Council of Economic Advisers.

He named Jared Bernstein, who was Mr. Biden’s chief economist when he was vice president, and Heather Boushey, co-founder of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, as his picks to be other members of the CEA.

Mr. Biden also named Neera Tanden, who heads the Center for American Progress, a liberal advocacy/policy group, as his pick for director of the Office of Management and Budget.

He named Wally Adeyemo, the president of the Obama Foundation and a former top economic adviser in the Obama administration, as his pick for deputy treasury secretary.

As news of Ms. Tanden’s pending nomination swirled, a Senate GOP aide said she would not win Senate confirmation.

“Neera Tanden, who has an endless stream of disparaging comments about the Republican Senators’ whose votes she’ll need, stands zero chance of being confirmed,” Drew Brandewie, a spokesman for Sen. John Cornyn of Texas, said on Twitter.

