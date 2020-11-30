Presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden is formally launching a presidential inaugural committee on Monday ahead of the Jan. 20 swearing-in ceremony.

The CEO of the committee will be Tony Allen, the president of Delaware State University who is also part of Mr. Biden’s transition team.

Other top staffers on the inaugural committee will be executive director Maju Varghese, chief operating officer and senior adviser on Mr. Biden’s campaign; deputy executive director Erin Wilson, the Biden campaign’s national political director; and deputy executive director Yvanna Cancela, a Nevada state senator and early endorser of Mr. Biden.

Mr. Biden’s team indicated that the inauguration will be adjusted to accommodate public health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year’s inauguration will look different amid the pandemic, but we will honor the American inaugural traditions and engage Americans across the country while keeping everybody healthy and safe,” Mr. Allen said.

