Several GOP state lawmakers have filed 12 articles of impeachment of Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, over their fellow Republican’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The articles, which were filed by Rep. John Becker, accuse Mr. DeWine of numerous abuses of power in the past several months, including threats to veto a bill to limit the governor’s emergency powers.

“Governor DeWine’s mismanagement, malfeasance, misfeasance, abuse of power, and other crimes include, but are not limited to, meddling in the conduct of a presidential primary election, arbitrarily closing and placing curfews on certain businesses, while allowing other businesses to remain open. He weaponized the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation to bully and harass businesses and the people; to enforce a statewide mask mandate and other controversial measures of dubious ‘value,’ making Ohio a hostile work environment,” Mr. Becker said in a statement reported by WTVG-13, the Toledo ABC affiliate.

The statement also mentions, according to WTVG, the governor’s restrictions on churches and other religious facilities in shutdown orders and the state’s mask mandate.

Mr. Becker was joined in filing the articles by Reps. Candice Keller, Nino Vitale and Paul Zeltwanger.

At the time Mr. Becker first threatened to impeach Mr. DeWine, back in the summer, the governor said he was unconcerned with such threats.

Impeachment requires a majority of the House, and removal requires two-thirds of the Senate.

Republicans hold healthy margins in both chambers of the General Assembly — 61-38 in the House and 24-9 in the Senate.

It was not immediately clear how many GOP lawmakers would be willing to remove a governor of their own party, despite widespread criticism of Mr. DeWine over the coronavirus epidemic, and whether the Democrats would go along with it.

