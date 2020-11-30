D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday urged residents to get tested for the coronavirus and limit their activities if they traveled outside the city to celebrate Thanksgiving last week.

“We also want to remind any resident who didn’t follow our advice and traveled over Thanksgiving to adhere to the District’s travel advisory,” Miss Bowser said during a coronavirus press conference. “Limit your activities for 14 days, or get a test three to five days after your exposure and continue to limit your activities until you get a negative test result.”

Earlier this month, Miss Bowser expanded travel advisory rules to allow private entities including hotels, employers, schools and religious institutions to require people to provide proof of a negative test before entry.

Hawaii is currently the only state not included on the latest D.C. “high-risk” travel advisory list.

The mayor last week announced new virus restrictions including reduced capacity at gatherings, religious facilities, gyms, and restaurants. Additionally, alcohol sales at restaurants are banned after 10 p.m.

Virus cases have recently been on the rise in the District where officials reported 371 new cases on Friday, the highest number of daily new cases yet.

As of Monday, the D.C. Health Department confirmed 104 new cases, bringing the total to 21,552, and 680 total deaths. The seven-day average daily case rate per 100,000 people is 26.4 and the mean test result time is 4.3 days, both of which are in the “red” zone of reopening phases and have been for days.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.