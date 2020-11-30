Center for American Progress President Neera Tanden scrubbed her Twitter feed of roughly 1,000 posts in recent days amid reports that presumptive president-elect Joseph R. Biden wants her as his administration’s budget director.

Social Blade analytics show a flurry of deletions to Ms. Tanden’s account since Nov. 19, with some days seeing batches of nearly 200 posts deleted.

Sources told the Associated Press over the weekend that Mr. Biden plans to have Ms. Tanden as his Office of Management and Budget, while campaign communications director Kate Bedingfield will serve as White House communications director and Jen Psaki will take on the role of press secretary.

“Communicating directly and truthfully to the American people is one of the most important duties of a President, and this team will be entrusted with the tremendous responsibility of connecting the American people to the White House,” Mr. Biden said in a statement released Sunday.

Some of the deleted tweets, based upon replies that are still visible indicate Ms. Tanden was criticizing Republican senators whose votes will be crucial for her confirmation.

“Pathetic,” Ms. Tanden responded in 2018, in a still-visible tweet, to reports that Sen. Susan Collins of Maine saw “no basis” for delaying the U.S. Supreme Court hearings for then-nominee Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The Washington Examiner also caught deletions regarding opposition to COVID-19 restrictions on schools and restaurants.

“[She cited] France as an example of a country that was able to slow the spread of infection while keeping businesses open,” the newspaper reported.

