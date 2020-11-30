House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden’s new economic policy team Monday as “brilliant” and “visionary.”

“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have assembled a brilliant, visionary economic team, whose historic nominations represent a lifeline for millions of working families struggling during this devastating pandemic and economic crisis,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, said in a statement. “Our Democratic House Majority looks forward to working with this extraordinary team.”

Mr. Biden announced that Janet Yellen, former Federal Reserve chairwoman, would be his Treasury Secretary if confirmed by the Senate.

Wally Adeyemo, president of the Obama Foundation and a former top economic adviser in the Obama administration, is Mr. Biden’s pick to be deputy treasury secretary.

Cecilia Rouse, dean of the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs, was tabbed to chair the Council of Economic Advisers, and Jared Bernstein, a former Biden economic adviser, and Heather Boushey, co-founder of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, were also nominated to be on the CEA.

Neera Tanden, who leads the liberal policy group Center for American Progress, was tapped to be his director of Office of Management and Budget.

“Dr. Cecilia Rouse, Neera Tanden, Wally Adeyemo, Dr. Jared Bernstein and Dr. Heather Boushey bring outstanding intellectual credentials and a profound understanding of the challenges facing working families,” Mrs. Pelosi said. “Along with Dr. Yellen, their leadership will be critical to delivering urgent and meaningful relief to the American people and building a fairer and more just economy that works for all.”

