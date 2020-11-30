OVERLAND, Mo. (AP) - Police in the suburban St. Louis city of Overland are investigating a shooting death there.

The victim was found around 3 p.m. Sunday on the street, investigators with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said. The man was already dead by the time he was found, police said.

Police have not released the name of the 32-year-old victim, nor have authorities released any other information on what may have led to the shooting or whether detectives have any suspects in the case.

