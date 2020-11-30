A D.C. homicide detective and his wife were found dead Friday in an apparent murder-suicide, according to authorities.

Charles County Sheriff’s Office detectives say evidence shows Detective Timothy Eugene Francis, 50, died after being shot by his wife, Christina Lynn Francis, 41.

Authorities found the couple dead in their home on Marylea Court in Waldorf, Maryland.

A preliminary investigation showed Ms. Francis’ father tried to contact her throughout the day and “when he did not hear from her or her husband, he went to their house and found them deceased,” according to a press release.

Detective Francis served with the Metropolitan Police Department for 20 years, and the agency on Friday tweeted its condolences.

The investigation is ongoing.

