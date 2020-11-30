The Trump campaign is requesting Georgia’s secretary of state perform an audit of the November election to review signatures on absentee ballot envelopes.

It is the fifth time President Trump‘s campaign has asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to perform such a review.

According to the president’s campaign, between 38,250 and 45,626 mail-in ballots were cast unlawfully.

In a six-page letter — with several exhibits attached — to Mr. Raffensperger, the campaign noted the 2016 general election had a rejection rate of 2.9% for faulty absentee ballots.

Despite an increase in absentee ballots from the presidential election four years ago, the rejection rate significantly decreased to .34% in 2020.

“Until the signatures are matched, the vote count in Georgia is a complete fraud,” said Rudolph W. Giuliani, Mr. Trump‘s personal attorney. “There is no way of knowing which ballots are honest and which ballots are fraudulent.”

Officials in the peach state certified the election for presumptive President-elective Joseph R. Biden after a hand recount earlier this month. The Trump campaign is pushing to have the certification reversed.

Mr. Biden defeated Mr. Trump by about 12,600 votes or a 0.2% margin. The certification awards Mr. Biden the state’s 16 electoral votes.

