President Trump on Monday accused Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, of “rushing” to certify the state’s election for presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden.

“Why is he rushing to put a Democrat in office, especially when so many horrible things concerning voter fraud are being revealed at the hearing going on right now,” the president tweeted after Mr. Ducey signed the state certification of Mr. Biden’s win.

He asked “what is going on” with Mr. Ducey and warned the governor, “Republicans will long remember!”

The governor said, “We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong.”

But in Phoenix, Trump lawyers Rudolph W. Giuliani and Jenna Ellis were urging GOP state legislators at a hearing to reject the election certification and select presidential electors who are pro-Trump. They called a series of witnesses alleging voter and election fraud in the state, which Mr. Biden won by about 10,500 votes.

