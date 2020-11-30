Wisconsin on Monday certified presumptive President-elect Joseph R. Biden the winner of the state’s presidential contest following a partial recount.

Elections Commission Chairwoman Ann Jacobs, a Democrat, said Mr. Biden won by about 20,700 votes, flipping the state that President Trump had won in 2016.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers also certified the results.

“Today I carried out my duty to certify the November 3rd election, and as required by state and federal law, I’ve signed the Certificate of Ascertainment for the slate of electors for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris,” Mr. Evers said. “I want to thank our clerks, election administrators, and poll workers across our state for working tirelessly to ensure we had a safe, fair, and efficient election.”

Mr. Trump, who said there was widespread voter fraud in the state, plans to file a lawsuit in Wisconsin by Tuesday.

Arizona, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania all have joined Wisconsin in certifying wins for Mr. Biden.

