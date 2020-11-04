HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) - Connecticut’s attorney general said Wednesday that he is asking a judge to revoke or reduce the pensions of Bridgeport’s former police chief and former personnel director because they pleaded guilty last month in connection with a corrupt scheme that resulted in the chief’s hiring in 2018.

Attorney General William Tong said he was invoking a state law that allows for the revocation or reduction of corrupt public officials’ retirement benefits.

Former Chief Armando “A.J.” Perez and former acting personnel director David Dunn retired after being arrested in September. Perez is receiving a $102,000 annual pension and Dunn is getting a nearly $81,000 yearly pension.

Messages seeking comment were left with Perez’s lawyer, Robert Frost Jr. Dunn’s attorney, Frederick Paoletti Jr., declined to comment, saying he had not seen Tong’s legal filing.

Perez and Dunn each face up to two years in prison under plea deals approved by a federal judge last month. They also agreed to pay more than $149,000 apiece in restitution to the city.

Perez admitted to receiving confidential information about the police chief’s examination stolen by Dunn, including the questions for an oral examination and the scoring guide for written essays. He also admitted that he had two officers complete his essays, passed the work off as his own and lied to federal authorities in an effort to cover up his actions.

“Perez and Dunn abused their positions for personal gain,” Tong said in a statement. “Taxpayers should not pay for the pensions of public employees who violate the public trust.”

