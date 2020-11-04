A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Arizona against Maricopa County officials and the Board of Supervisors, alleging voters were instructed to use Sharpies which damaged the ballots and failed to be counted.

Laurie Aguilera, a resident in the country, brought the lawsuit alleging poll workers gave her a Sharpie to use for her ballot, which bled through and wouldn’t be properly ready by the machines.

When her ballot failed to process, she requested a new one but was denied by poll workers.

“Upon information and belief, many other voters have experienced similar issues,” read the complaint filed Wednesday at the Superior Court of Arizona.

J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, said the voters who used a sharpie have been denied their right to vote.

“Arizona election officials allegedly were part of the problem, and denial of the right to vote should not occur because of failures in the process of casting a ballot,” he said. “We are asking that all ballots that were uncured or denied be identified and allowed to be cured.”

The state of Arizona was called on Election night for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden. It is a state President Trump won in 2016, and his campaign is certain he will keep red once all ballots are tabulated.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.