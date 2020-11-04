A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Arizona against Maricopa County officials and the Board of Supervisors, charging them with instructing voters to use Sharpies that rendered their ballots unreadable.

Laurie Aguilera, a resident in the county, brought the lawsuit alleging poll workers gave her such a marker to use for her ballot, which bled through and thus wouldn’t be properly ready by the machines.

When her ballot failed to process, she requested a new one but poll workers refused.

“Upon information and belief, many other voters have experienced similar issues,” read the complaint filed Wednesday at the Superior Court of Arizona.

J. Christian Adams, president of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, said the voters who were told to use a Sharpie have been denied their right to vote.

“Arizona election officials allegedly were part of the problem, and denial of the right to vote should not occur because of failures in the process of casting a ballot,” he said. “We are asking that all ballots that were uncured or denied be identified and allowed to be cured.”

Arizona was called Tuesday night for Democratic presidential nominee Joseph R. Biden. President Trump won the state in 2016, and vehemently disputes the call. His campaign is certain he will win the state once all ballots are tabulated.

