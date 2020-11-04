Jen O’Malley Dillon, Joseph R. Biden’s campaign manager, said Wednesday morning the campaign is confident that Mr. Biden will be elected president once all the votes are counted.

“Joe Biden is on track to win this election, and he will be the next president of the United States,” Ms. O’Malley Dillon said at an election briefing. “We think this is already a foregone conclusion.”

Despite the definitive claim, there were still a significant number of ballots left to be counted as of Wednesday morning in the presidential race.

President Trump was leading his Democratic challenger narrowly in North Carolina and Georgia and by double digits in Pennsylvania.

Mr. Biden held slight leads in Wisconsin, Michigan and Nevada, and The Associated Press had already called Arizona and Nebraska’s 2nd Congressional District for the Democrat.

Mr. Trump and other Republicans disputed the Arizona call.

The president said some early-morning movement toward Mr. Biden looked suspicious.

“Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the ‘pollsters’ got it completely & historically wrong!” Mr. Trump said on Twitter.

In a speech to supporters at the White House earlier Wednesday, Mr. Trump had claimed victory in North Carolina and Georgia and said he was winning in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Election officials in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin were not allowed to start counting mail ballots until Tuesday morning, and some counties in Pennsylvania were not going to start the count until Wednesday.

Some cities in Michigan could start processing absentee ballots on Nov. 2.

Democrats had placed a heavy emphasis on getting their supporters to embrace vote-by-mail during the coronavirus pandemic and so it was expected that mail-in ballots were likely to break more heavily for Mr. Biden.

