Jen O’Malley Dillon, Joseph R. Biden’s campaign manager, said early Wednesday that the campaign has legal teams at the ready if President Trump goes to the U.S. Supreme Court to try to halt ballot-counting or challenge the results of the 2020 election.

“If the president makes good on his threat to go to court to try to prevent the proper tabulation of votes, we have legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort. And they will prevail,” Ms. O’Malley Dillon said.

Mr. Trump had said earlier at the White House that he planned to take things to the Supreme Court to block “fraud” in the 2020 election.

“This is a major fraud in our nation. We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we’ll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court,” Mr. Trump said. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find any ballots at 4 o’clock in the morning.”

As of early Wednesday, key states in the presidential race including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada remained uncalled.

The expansion of vote-by-mail during the coronavirus pandemic has delayed some of the counting.

The Supreme Court has already let stand lower court rulings that allow ballots to be counted in Pennsylvania if they’re received by Nov. 6 and allow ballots to be counted in North Carolina to be counted if they’re received by Nov. 12.

Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania were among the states that couldn’t legally start processing mail ballots until Tuesday morning.

Some counties in Pennsylvania had already indicated they wouldn’t start the count until Wednesday.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.