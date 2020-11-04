Joseph R. Biden defeated President Trump in Michigan, flipping another of the “Blue Wall” state and narrowing the president’s chances of winning a second term.

Mr. Biden consistently led Michigan polls, but doubts loomed over whether Mr. Trump would be able to defy the odds after defeating Hillary Clinton there by fewer than 11,000 votes in 2016.

Mr. Biden, though, proved to be a tougher, far-less polarizing, foe.

He was better like then Mrs. Clinton and benefited from an affinity among Black voters that he built up over the course of eight years as former President Barack Obama’s loyal sidekick.

Michigan is worth 16 electoral votes.

