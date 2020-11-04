Republicans scored an important victory in Virginia Tuesday night, with Democrat Cameron Webb conceded to his Republican opponent Robert Good Tuesday evening.

Mr. Webb, a physician, said that the gap was too wide to make up the difference.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, it has truly been an honor to run to represent this district in Congress,” he said in a statement. “Congratulations to Mr. Good for his victory and I look forward to continuing to engage with him as we move forward from the election in a unified way.”

The race has not been officially called yet, but Mr. Good has a 5 point lead according to the Associated Press.

Mr. Good, a former Liberty University athletics official, unseated the Republican incumbent Rep. Dave Riggleman in a primary challenge earlier this year.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer tout this race as a potential indicator of repeat of their 2018 blue wave, chipping away at typically Republican seats.

However, like in this district, several vulnerable Republicans have been able to fend off their challengers from the left so far, including in another tight race for an open seat in Texas, where Republican Troy Nehls prevailed.

President Trump won this Virginia district by 11 points in 2016, and Republicans have represented the district since 2011.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.