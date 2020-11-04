Christina Henderson is still in the lead for an at-large seat on the D.C. Council, according to the latest preliminary results.

The D.C. Board of Elections released new data just after noon on Wednesday that shows Ms. Henderson increased her lead by about 0.05% with 65,201 of the overall votes (15.07%).

“After the 2016 election, I will always be worried until the last vote is counted, but I am cautiously optimistic that the race will be called in our favor,” said Ms. Henderson during a phone call just before the update.

The candidate is one of 24 vying for one of two open at-large seats, one of which is being vacated by independent David Grosso. The other is expected to be filled by the one candidate allowed to run as the Democratic nominee, incumbent council member Robert White.

Ms. Henderson, an independent, is behind Mr. White who received 92,061 votes (25%). Three other independent candidates are also trailing behind as Vincent Orange received 45,023 votes (12%), Marcus Goodwin received 50,652 votes (11.7%) and Ed Lazere received 41,998 votes (11.6%).

Marcus Goodwin and Markus Batchelor, who had the sixth-highest number of votes at 14,555 (3%), conceded the race to Ms. Henderson this morning.

The preliminary results accounted for 273,668 ballots, of which 103,529 were cast on Election Day, and 170,139 were absentee or special ballots. No early votes have been processed yet, and the elections board is accepting mail-in ballots through Nov. 13.

