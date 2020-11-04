Cities across the country remained peaceful Tuesday night even as protesters demonstrated outside the White House and in other cities amid a close election.

With heightened political tensions, cities braced for a repeat of the violence and looting that erupted during this summer’s racial justice demonstrations protesting the deaths of Black people during police encounters.

In Washington, D.C., two minor skirmishes between police and protesters resulted in three arrests, the city’s police department said.

The police arrested one person at 16th and K streets NW for resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Two others were arrested at 16th and I streets NW after an assault incident. Charges are pending in that incident, the police said.

Protesters wearing all black, helmets and gas masks marched around Thomas Circle, just blocks from the White House around 11 p.m, but by early morning the crowd had disappeared.

About 50 protesters were arrested in Los Angeles on charges of failing to disperse after the gathering was declared unlawful, the Los Angeles Times reported.

At least six people were detained on suspicion of carrying banned protest items, but they were released a short time later, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

In New York, a man wearing a pro-Trump T-shirt challenged a protester to a fight, but the situation was diffused by the police, The New York Times reported.

Another confrontation was broken up by bystanders, The Times said.

Police in Minneapolis arrested several demonstrators among a group of about 30, but exact numbers were not immediately available, according to local media.

Across the country, cities had braced for the possibility of Election Day violence.

Officials in Beverly Hills closed high-end retail mecca Rodeo Drive to vehicles and pedestrian traffic Tuesday and Wednesday.

In Washington, the National Park Service erected special fencing Monday night to prevent climbing around the White House complex. It also restricted access to parks near the White House at the request of the Secret Service.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.