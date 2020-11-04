Police in suburban Cleveland are investigating after a home with a “Dump Trump” sign was shot at Wednesday morning.

A Green, Ohio, resident told the Summit County Sheriff’s Office that an unknown person went into his office and took his anti-Trump sign while a second person shot at a window that had a sign displayed in it.

The window and the home’s siding were damaged by gunfire, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities said two shotgun shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The resident told police that before the shooting, someone had taken photos of the signs and put them in their mailbox along with mailers in support of President Trump, according to the sheriff’s office.

The incident happened one day after the presidential election. Mr. Trump won Ohio over rival Joseph R. Biden.

