Democrats on Capitol Hill Wednesday called for Twitter to suspend President Trump to stop his account on the social media service from posting bogus claims about his race against Joseph R. Biden.

Reps. David Cicilline of Rhode Island and Gerry Connolly of Virginia took to their own Twitter accounts to encourage the company to step in and stop Mr. Trump from posting on the platform.

Twitter had flagged and hid at least four posts from the president’s account regarding the race as of Wednesday afternoon, but the congressmen said the company should fully stop him from posting.

“Right now, the President’s Twitter account is posting lies and misinformation at a breathtaking clip,” Mr. Cicilline, the chairman of the House Antitrust Subcommittee, said on Twitter.

“It is a threat to our democracy and should be suspended until all the votes are counted,” Mr. Cicilline tweeted.

Mr. Connolly, the chair of House Subcommittee on Government Operations, singled out a specific tweet Mr. Trump posted earlier Wednesday in his own plea for the company to intervene, meanwhile.

“Suspend his account, @Twitter. This is pure disinformation. Valid votes are being counted. This is America, not Russia,” Mr. Connolly tweeted.

The presidential tweet that caught the congressman’s attention was among the handful Twitter flagged Wednesday, hid behind warning labels and limited users from sharing, or retweeting.

“Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process,” reads the warning labels Twitter applied.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a message concerning the congressmen calling on Mr. Trump’s suspension.

Voting in the presidential race ended Tuesday, but the results were undetermined as of early Wednesday evening.

