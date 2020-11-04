President Trump and Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden were locked in a tight battle in the race for the White House as of early Wednesday, with votes still being counted in a handful of key states that have yet to be called.

Mr. Trump notched wins on Tuesday in key states such as Florida, Ohio and Texas, which Democrats had hoped to make more competitive this time around.

Mr. Biden held his ground in typically bluer states such as Minnesota, Virginia and Colorado.

Among the races yet to be called as of Wednesday morning were Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Nevada.

Mr. Trump held slight leads in Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia, though votes in a good deal of Democratic-leaning areas were still to be counted.

Mr. Biden took a slight lead in Wisconsin Wednesday morning as absentee ballot counts from Democrat-heavy Milwaukee County rolled in.

The former vice president also held a slight lead in Nevada, where further updates weren’t expected until Thursday morning.

The Associated Press had called Arizona for Mr. Biden, which would be the only state thus far that hasn’t followed its 2016 results and would be a big pick-up for the Democrat. Arizona last broke for a Democratic presidential candidate in 1996.

Mr. Biden said in a speech to supporters early Wednesday that he likes where he stands but that all votes should be counted.

Mr. Trump told his supporters at the White House early Wednesday that in his mind, he won the election and said he wants vote-counting to stop.

The president said he planned to petition the U.S. Supreme Court, though he didn’t provide additional details on what that would entail.

The Biden campaign said it’s prepared for any such legal challenges.

