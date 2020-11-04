President Trump was projected the winner Tuesday in Iowa.

He picked up the Hawkeye State’s six electoral votes with a more than eight-point margin of victory over Democrat Joseph R. Biden.

The race was touted as a dead heat heading into election day. Mr. Biden had hammered the message that Mr. Trump’s trade war with China was hurting Iowa farmers, but the president’s rural base stuck with him.

Mr. Trump led 54% to 45%, with about 97% of the vote counted, according to returns when the Associated Press called the race for the president.

The victory in the heartland followed key wins for Mr. Trump in Ohio and Florida, opening up a clear path to victory.

But Mr. Trump still had a long road ahead to reach the 270 electoral votes needed to secure a second term.

