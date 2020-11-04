Rep. Elissa Slotkin, Michigan Democrat, on Wednesday defeated Republican challenger Paul Jung, giving her a second term in Congress.

Ms. Slotkin, a member of the House Armed Services Committee and former CIA analyst, has grown to become a prominent national security voice on Capitol Hill and has pushed Pentagon brass to testify on military involvement in the presidential election and contaminated water on military bases.

Her victory, which was called by the Associated Press by a small margin of 51%-47%, was met with praise from former national security officials including former U.S. ambassador to NATO under President Bush, Nicolas Burns, who called her win “extraordinary.” “She is a leader in Congress on national security issues,” he tweeted.

Former National Security Advisor under President Obama, Brett McGurk also praised Ms. Slotkin and tweeted, “Congratulations to my friend and former colleague @RepSlotkin. She’s proven to speak for Americans across the political spectrum and a leading voice on national security matters.”

