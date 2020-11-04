OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - One person was fatally shot inside a downtown Oklahoma City hotel early Wednesday and a suspect is in custody, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting found the victim in the hallway on the eighth floor of the hotel in the city’s Bricktown entertainment district, according to Sgt. Gary Knight.

The person’s name has not been released.

A woman at the scene was questioned by officers and arrested on first-degree murder complaint, Knight said in a news release.

Online court records do not show that formal charges have been filed in the shooting.

The shooting appears to have been the result of an undisclosed domestic argument, according to Knight.

