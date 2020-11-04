A nightmare scenario for pollster Frank Luntz became a reality on Election Day.

The industry giant asserted in late October that his profession would be “done” if predictions of a large loss for President Trump’s reelection campaign failed to materialize.

Results for the still-undecided election include a strong showing by the Republican in his efforts to defeat Democratic Party challenger Joseph R. Biden.

“The political polling profession is done,” Mr. Luntz told Axios Wednesday. “It is devastating for my industry.”

“I owe an apology to [John McLaughlin], who had the key Rust Belt states (Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin) going for Trump by 1% margins or less,” he added on Twitter. “No matter which way those states ultimately go, John’s numbers were closer than the semi-blowout margins from mainstream pollsters.”

Mr. Luntz told Fox News’ Bret Baier on Oct. 22 that an existing “trust deficit” with pollsters would become too large to repair if Mr. Trump defied industry experts.

“If Donald Trump surprises people, if Joe Biden has a five or six-point lead and then Donald Trump wins, my profession is done. It’s finished because nobody will ever trust. You can make a mistake once, Brett. You cannot make it again,” he said during a “Special Report” appearance.

