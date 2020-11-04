Sen. Gary Peters won a second term in Michigan after emerging victorious in a hard-fought political battle against John James.

Mr. Peters was viewed as one of the more vulnerable Democrats in an election year in which Republicans had relatively few chances to flip seats.

But it turned out that Mr. Peters was potentially defending the minority force.

Mr. James, who is Black, sought to build off his stronger than anticipated finish against Sen. Debbie Stabenow in 2018.

The former Army helicopter pilot and businessman sought to distance himself a bit from Mr. Trump and present himself as an independent voice for Michigan.

