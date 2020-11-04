Former President Barack Obama recently took to the campaign trail with gusto, shoring up support for Democratic nominee Joseph R. Biden and offering choice quips about President Trump — calling him a failure and a fraud, among other things, according to a CNN account.

Mr. Obama, however, appears to be just getting started with his return to the public stage.

He has a massive memoir arriving Nov. 17, its release well-timed to provide a counterpoint to the presidential election, now mired in partisan ill will and controversy over uncounted votes.

At 768 pages, this is a jumbo book. The title is “A Promised Land” and constitutes the first volume of Mr. Obama’s personal story. Yes, another book will follow; the initial offering covers 2008-2011. Crown Publishing will release an initial 3 million copies of Mr. Obama’s memoir; the publisher also includes former first lady Michelle Obama and MSNBC host Rachel Maddow among its high-profile authors.

“The Obama brand is strong,” reports The Tatler, a British style-and-society magazine that says that the publisher paid Mr. Obama and his spouse $65 million for their memoirs back in 2017.

Friendly media is ready, meanwhile. The New Yorker has just published an excerpt from the book, and the excerpt reveals that the Mr. Obama is “committed, self-questioning and meditative,” this according to New Yorker editor David Remnick.

The forthcoming book, meanwhile, is ranked No. 6 at Amazon, and No. 1 in four subcategories. The book itself, by the way, does not contain a single mention of President Trump, according to The New York Post.

AN OVERNIGHT CHANGE

One analyst is still trying to make sense of election night. He woke to find the world askew.

“President Trump‘s leads in Michigan and Wisconsin had suddenly dissolved almost magically in the discovery of late-arriving or late-counted or mail-in votes. Was it Stalin who said it doesn’t matter who makes the votes, it matters who counts them?” asks Roger L. Simon, a columnist for The Epoch Times, who says the “fights” are now under way.

“Whatever happened, the closeness of the election has already led to one conclusion. President Trump changed the Republican Party in an extraordinary way that was, in the short run at least, irreversible. The Democrats and the Republicans have switched roles. The Republicans have become the party of the working class. The Democrats are now the party of elites and quasi-socialists who rely on identity politics for victory,” he concludes.

STILL FAITHFUL

The faithful once again proved faithful to President Trump.

“Led by record turnout of evangelicals, voters of faith surged to the polls in a nail-biter election that is still too close to call but which has put President Trump on the precipice of re-election,” reports the Faith and Freedom Coalition, citing exit polls and a post-election survey conducted by Public Opinion Strategies.

“Self-identified evangelicals comprised 27% of the electorate and voted 81% for Trump to 14% voting for Joe Biden. This was the highest share of the electorate ever attributed to self-identified evangelicals in a presidential election since exit polling began,” the public policy organization said.

“Republicans cannot win without these voters, and Democrats continue to suffer for failing to appeal in a substantive way to these voters of faith,” said Tim Head, executive director of the coalition.

AN UPROAR IN SOCIAL MEDIA

Parler — a new social media platform which stresses free speech and no censorship says both Facebook and Twitter are guilty of “techno authoritarianism” after both restricted content from political figures on election night.

“Twitter was quick to mark President Trump‘s tweets as misleading, while also restricting GOP leaders in Philadelphia. Facebook placed major restrictions on prominent conservative political commentator Mark Levin,” Parler said.

“People deserve better. They don’t need to be coddled, assigned a safe space where they are told what they are permitted to think. If the world learns anything from this election, whatever the outcome, we hope it is the importance of seeking alternative sources of information and forums for discussion. We need to make sure that the content curation we’re seeing this election season serves as a clarion call to change course, not a preview of an Orwellian future,” says John Matze, CEO of Parler.

HOME SWEET HOME

“In the last 24 hours, searches for houses with ‘emergency spaces’ such as bunkers, panic rooms and hidden fortified rooms have increased 546%, as America waits for all votes to be counted and the election result is confirmed,” ISoldMyHouse.com reported Wednesday.

The national online real estate marketplace recently polled 2,183 home buyers to find that 64% would consider putting an offer on a house with its own safe room while 49% say the U.S. is on the verge of another civil war.

Home buyers in Florida lead the nation with a preference for homes with such emergency spaces. Buyers in Arizona are in second place, followed by those in Nevada, California, Ohio, Texas, Idaho, Washington and Minnesota, the poll found.

“From our data it seems what people really want are fortified basements, panic rooms or bunkers within the grounds of their house. This year has taken its toll on a lot of people — a global pandemic, riots and protests, the election — it’s no wonder Americans want to feel safer in their own homes,” said Kris Lippi, a real estate broker and the founder of the host site.

POLL DU JOUR

• 63% of the world’s population say their nation is “on the wrong track.”

• 44% say the coronavirus is one of the main problems facing their country; 38% cite unemployment.

• 30% say poverty and social inequality is one; 27% political corruption.

• 26% say crime and violence, 22% health care, 13% say taxes and 11% moral decline.

Source: An IPSOS poll of 20,085 adults conducted Sept. 25-Oct. 9 and released Oct. 30. the poll was conducted in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Britain, Canada, Chile, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey and the U.S.

