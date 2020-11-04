Veteran Democratic strategist James Carville tried to explain Democrats’ high-profile failures in key U.S. Senate races by saying that it’s tough to dress up something that’s unappealing.

“Well, it’s disappointing,” Mr. Carville said on The Ringer’s “The Bakari Sellers Podcast.” “Lyndon Johnson once [was] in a meeting…he said ‘son, you can’t shine s—.’ OK?”

Despite Democrats’ hopes of re-taking control of the Senate, Republicans managed to hold their ground in high-profile races in key states like Maine, Iowa, Montana, Texas, South Carolina, and Kentucky.

Republican Tommy Tuberville also knocked off Democratic Sen. Doug Jones in Alabama, though Democrats did appear to oust Republican Sens. Cory Gardner of Colorado and Martha McSally of Arizona.

Mr. Carville said that “kind of every candidate we had for the Senate lost.”

“So what happens…let’s say you had 10 competitive Senate seats. And I’ve said this all along - it’s not going to break 5-5. It’s going to probably break 7-3,” he said.

“Well, I was right, but I was wrong which way…I came to a fork in the road and I took the wrong fork,” he continued. “It is disappointing. A lot of people thought - myself included - that we would pick up House seats. We decidedly did not.”D

