Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa on Wednesday congratulated President Trump and incorrectly stated that he had won the presidential election.

In a tweet, the far-right leader of first lady Melania Trump’s birthplace claimed the media is holding facts from the public.

“It’s pretty clear that American people have elected ⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩ ⁦@Mike_Pence⁩ for #4moreyears,” Mr. Jansa said.

“More delays and facts denying from #MSM, bigger the final triumph for #POTUS. Congratulations ⁦@GOP⁩ for strong results across the #US ⁦@idualliance⁩ .”

Mr. Trump earlier Wednesday declared victory in several key battleground states, despite the races not being formally called.

“We won the great state of Ohio, we won Texas,” he said in a speech from the White House. “It is also clear that we have won Georgia,” Mr. Trump continued. At the time of the speech, none of the three states had been called.

Mr. Trump has since picked up wins in Texas and Ohio.

“I want to thank the American people for their tremendous support. Millions and millions of people voted for us tonight and a very sad group of people is trying to disenfranchise that group of people and we will not stand for it,” he said. “We won’t stand for it.”

