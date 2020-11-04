Joseph R. Biden said Wednesday that he’s on track to secure enough states to win the White House.

“Now, after a long night of counting it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” Mr. Biden said in a speech in Delaware.

“I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” Mr. Biden said. “But I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners.”

Mr. Biden spoke after the Associated Press and other networks called Wisconsin for him Wednesday afternoon and as he held a narrow lead over President Trump in Michigan.

Those two states were crucial to Mr. Trump’s electoral path in 2016.

Mr. Biden also said he feels “very good” about Pennsylvania, where Mr. Trump’s sizable lead has been narrowing as more votes are tallied from Democratic-leaning areas.

