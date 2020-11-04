Democratic challenger Joseph R. Biden has been declared the winner in Wisconsin, resurrecting a part of the “blue wall” that President Trump punched through in 2016.

The Associated Press called the race on Wednesday around 2:30 EST.

The state is worth 10 electoral votes and keeps Mr. Biden, a former vice president, on pace to win the 270 electoral votes needed to defeat Mr. Trump in the 2020 presidential race

The contest was called for Mr. Biden amid calls from the Trump campaign for a recount in Wisconsin.

Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, pointed to former Gov. Scott Walker’s belief that Mr. Trump faces an uphill road in making up his deficit of more than 20,000 votes.

“When he said it’s a high hurdle, I agree,” Mr. Evers said.

“People have the right to demand a recount. If that happens, we will be patient,” the governor said.

He said there are “great people” at the election commission who would supervise it.

“That will play out,” Mr. Evers said.

