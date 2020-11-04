Joseph R. Biden said early Wednesday morning he is “on track to win this election” and urged voters to be patient as key states count votes.

Mr. Biden appeared with his wife, Jill, shortly before 1 a.m. at a drive-in rally in Wilmington, Delaware, where he was met with the sound of car horns.

“Look, we feel good about where we are, we really do,” Mr. Biden said. “I am here to tell you tonight we believe we are on track to win this election.”

Democrats had hoped a blue wave would carry Mr. Biden into the White House and his party into control of the U.S. Senate but instead found themselves in a dogfight.

Mr. Biden was searching for a notable win after Mr. Trump defended Florida, Ohio, and Iowa.

The former vice president, though, projected optimism, touting his victory in Minnesota and suggesting that he was on the verge of flipping Arizona into the blue column for the first time since 1996.

Mr. Biden said he is “still in the game in Georgia” and that he is confident that he will resurrect the “blue wall” by flipping Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin —though officials in those states were still counting ballots.

“We are feeling real good about Wisconsin and Michigan and by the way, it is going to take time to count the votes, we are going to win Pennsylvania,” Mr. Biden said.

