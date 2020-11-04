Sen. Joni Ernst was projected the winner Tuesday in the U.S. Senate race in Iowa.

Ms. Ernst beat Democrat Theresa Greenfield 51% to 46% with about 91% of the votes counted, according to multiple news organizations that called the race.

Ms. Ernst secured a second term after a fierce challenge by Ms. Greenfield, a real estate developer who has not previously held political office but was boosted by an influx of money from national Democrats.

Ms. Ernst, an Army combat veteran and the daughter of Iowa hog farmers, became the state’s first female U.S. senator in 2014 by promising to take on Washington big spenders and “make ‘em squeal.”

