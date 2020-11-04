COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A 15-year-old was being held by juvenile authorities in the shooting death of a man at a Columbia park, police said.

The victim, Jermaine Spain, 19, of Columbia was found dead Monday evening at Cosmopolitan Recreation Area Park, police said.

A second person was treated for gunshot wounds at a Columbia hospital, police said, KRCG-TV reported.

The juvenile was being held on charges of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and delivery/possession of a controlled substance.

No further details about the shooting have been released.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC.