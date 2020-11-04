Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn conceded her reelection race to Republican challenger Stephanie Bice early Wednesday morning.

“Oklahoma’s Fifth District doesn’t belong to a party, it belongs to the people. Oklahomans showed up today to make their voices heard because there is so much at stake this election,” Ms. Horn, Oklahoma Democrat, said in a statement.

Ms. Horn was one of the surprise wins in 2018 that flipped a historically red district blue and helped Democrats win their majority, but she also was one of the most vulnerable members going in for reelection this year. President Trump won the district by 13 points in 2016.

Ms. Horn is the third Democratic frontrunner to lose her seat this cycle, along with Reps. Donna Shalala and Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, both of Florida.

The race has not been officially called yet, but Ms. Bice, a state senator, has a nearly 5 point lead according to the Associated Press.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2020 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.